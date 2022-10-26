Arkansas police search for man who posted to Facebook that he was kidnapped: ‘Help me’

Police in Arkansas are searching for a man who might be missing after posting to Facebook on Tuesday that he was “[just] kidnapped.”

Helena-West Helena Police Chief James Mayfield told Fox 24 that he isn’t sure if the Facebook post from Fredrick Gamble, 26, is legitimate, and said that his department is investigating the possible kidnapping.

He added that Gamble’s mother reported Fredrick missing on Tuesday morning, then the police department saw the post on Facebook.

Gamble said in a Tuesday morning Facebook post that he was in the “back of a gray van” and that “these guys pulled guns on me & forced me inside.”

“Help me please I was jus kidnapped walking in helena I’m in the back of a gray van these guys pulled guns on me & forced me inside couldn’t see tags only first 3 please help me asap dont know where I’m at at the moment jus someone please help dont know how long I have license plates starts with ae3 thats all I seen get hell asap love y’all,” Gamble wrote.

Mayfield said that officers are looking for the van described in the Facebook post.

“We are currently looking for that van. We don’t have any leads as of right now to go on, but it is an active investigation,” Mayfield said.

The Helena-West Helena Police Department is asking anyone with information to call (870) 572-3441.