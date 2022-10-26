Arkansas police say man lied about own kidnapping on Facebook: ‘Hoax’

Police in Arkansas say that a man lied about his own kidnapping on Facebook and are calling it a hoax.

Helena-West Helena Police Chief James Mayfield told Fox 24 on Tuesday that officers were investigating the possible kidnapping of Fredrick Gamble, 26, but said that he isn’t sure if the Facebook post was legitimate.

Mayfield said that Gamble’s mother reported Fredrick’s disappearance on Tuesday morning, and then officers saw the Facebook post.

Gamble said in a Tuesday morning Facebook post that he was in the “back of a gray van” and that “these guys pulled guns on me & forced me inside.”

“Help me please I was jus kidnapped walking in helena I’m in the back of a gray van these guys pulled guns on me & forced me inside couldn’t see tags only first 3 please help me asap dont know where I’m at at the moment jus someone please help dont know how long I have license plates starts with ae3 thats all I seen get hell asap love y’all,” Gamble wrote.

Mayfield said in a Wednesday press release that investigators received information on Tuesday that Gamble was located at a residence in Helena, and found him when executing a search warrant.

Gamble was with his girlfriend, Nicole Rohrscheib, 42, when he was found. Investigators “then determined the kidnapping was a hoax,” according to Mayfield.

He was arrested and initially charged with filing a false police report, possession of a firearm as a felon, possession of a controlled substance, fleeing, 3 counts of failure to stop at a stop sign, driving on a suspended driver’s license, careless and prohibited driving, and defective equipment “due to a traffic stop which Gamble fled on October 24, 2022.”

Gamble’s girlfriend, Rohrscheib, was also arrested and charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution, according to police.

Gamble is being held on a $150,000 bond, and Rohrscheib is being held on a $1,000. They are both due in court on Nov. 14.