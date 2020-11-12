Arkansas police officer fatally shot, suspect on the run: report

A manhunt was underway in Arkansas on Thursday night after a police officer was shot and killed at a motel, according to our local Fox affiliate.

The suspect has been identified as Latarius Howard, 29, who is also being sought in a previous shooting that occurred Sunday, authorities said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He is currently on the run following the shooting at the Delta Inn Motel in West Helena, Ark. The suspect is believed to be traveling in a maroon SUV, reports said.

The Helena-West Helena police officer killed Thursday has not yet been identified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.