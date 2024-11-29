Arkansas police investigating Black Friday shooting at mall in Little Rock

Police in Little Rock, Arkansas, were investigating a shooting that took place during Black Friday afternoon at the Park Plaza Mall, according to reports.

Authorities received a report about an “active aggressor” just before 2 p.m., FOX 16 reported.

Mark Edwards with the Little Rock Police Department told the Arkansas Democrat Gazette the shooting was an “isolated incident.”

“I haven’t heard of any fatalities,” Edwards told the Gazette. “I’ve heard maybe a couple of non-life threatening injuries, but nothing fatal.”

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr said in a statement that the actions of two people had “jeopardized the lives” of shoppers.

“The careless, senseless and criminal actions of two individuals today jeopardized the lives and safety of residents and visitors. We are praying for the victims of this incident, and are hopeful they make a full recovery,” he said in a statement posted to X.

“Gun violence is unacceptable at any time or in any place,” he added. We trust those responsible for this will be held fully accountable for their dangerous and reckless decisions. We are grateful to our law enforcement officers, first responders, mall security, and employees, and everyone who acted quickly to ensure safety and protect others.”

It wasn’t clear if any arrests had been made.

Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, is one of the biggest shopping days of the year, as shoppers start buying Christmas gifts and sellers advertise huge markdowns.