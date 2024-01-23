Arkansas pilot killed in small plane crash at Little Rock airport, officials confirm

The pilot of a small plane, identified as William Cope, 62, was killed in a crash at Clinton National Airport in Little Rock.The plane, which took off from the airport on Sunday afternoon, declared an emergency before crashing north of the airport’s cargo building.Cope was the only person on board and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The pilot of a small plane was killed when it crashed at Clinton National Airport in Little Rock, authorities said.

The Cirrus SR 22 took off from the airport Sunday afternoon, airport officials said in a statement.

The pilot declared an emergency, and then crashed north of the airport’s cargo building, authorities said.

ARKANSAS PLANE CRASH KILLS PILOT, INJURES PILOT’S DAUGHTER

The pilot was the only person on board.

Little Rock Police on Monday identified the pilot as William Cope, 62, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported. Cope was pronounced dead at the scene.

5 KILLED IN ARKANSAS PLANE CRASH THAT HAPPENED SHORTLY AFTER TAKEOFF

The National Transportation Safety Board will work to determine the cause of the crash, airport officials said.