Arkansas officer shoots man who slashed his neck after beating teenage son with rock: ‘Unimaginable tragedies’

An Arkansas man was fatally shot by police after he beat his 15-year-old son in the face with a rock and then slashed a responding officer’s neck with a weapon, authorities said.

“Fort Smith is a wonderful community, and when unimaginable tragedies like this happen we are all left scared, angry, frustrated, sometimes hopeless,” Fort Smith Police Chief Danny Baker said of the brutal attack Sunday.

The violence unfolded at around 6:20 a.m. in Fort Smith, and left three people dead, including the 15-year-old.

The responding officer to a 911 call discovered Christofer Conner beating a 15-year-old boy in the face and head with a rock, Baker said. Police in Fort Smith later determined the boy was Conner’s son.

As the officer tried to place Conner, 40, in restraints, the suspect pulled out an edged weapon and sliced the officer’s throat and neck, Baker said. The officer responded by firing his gun twice, killing Conner.

The cop was rushed into emergency surgery, and was in stable condition on Sunday afternoon, Baker said. His name was not immediately released.

The 15-year-old boy was pronounced dead at a local hospital. He had sustained multiple stab wounds and other injuries, according to Baker.

Other officers at the scene went inside a home and discovered “evidence of an extremely violent attack,” Baker said. They found the body of 42-year-old Julia Marie Moore inside the residence. Authorities believe she was fatally stabbed.

A 5-year-old child was also found safe in the home. The child was later placed with other family members, Baker said.

Police did not immediately reveal the relationship between Moore and Conner, nor identify the parents of the 5-year-old child.

The police department asked Arkansas State Police to lead the investigation because it involved an officer shooting.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.