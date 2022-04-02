Arkansas mall shooting leaves one critically injured

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Saturday shooting outside of Park Plaza Mall in Little Rock, Arkansas, has left one person critically injured, authorities told Fox News Digital.

The shooting took place at 6000 Markham Street in the eastern portion of the mall’s parking lot, according to Little Rock police Sergeant Eric Barnes.

“One person is injured as a result of this shooting and currently receiving medical care,” Barnes said. “The victim is in critical condition.”

An investigation into what occurred is underway by Little Rock Police Department’s Major Crimes Division.

Barnes said more information will be released when it becomes available.

At this time, Barnes said there is “no confirmed suspect information to release.”

This is a developing story.