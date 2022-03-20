Arkansas ‘Hood-Nic’ car-show shooting leaves at least 1 dead, 20 wounded: reports

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A shooting at a car show in Arkansas on Saturday night has left at least one person dead, with children counted among at least nine other people who were wounded, according to reports.

At least one suspect was taken into custody, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

The number of victims was expected to rise, a spokesman for the Arkansas State Police said, according to the newspaper.

“I do anticipate the wounded count to go up,” spokesman Bill Sadler said. “Right now it’s all hands on deck.”

No information was immediately available about the suspect, or about the medical conditions of those wounded.

FLORIDA MAN ACCUSED OF KILLED GIRLFRIEND ON HER 93RD BIRTHDAY, AUTHORITIES SAY

Personnel from multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene in Dumas, about 87 miles southeast of Little Rock, FOX 16 of Little Rock reported.

The gunfire happened in the parking lot used by attendees of the car show, the station reported. Victims were taken to hospitals in Dumas and McGehee, with at least two victims airlifted, according to FOX 16.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At least one child was taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital, the report said.

Earlier, Arkansas State Police confirmed that at least 10 people had been shot around 7:25 p.m. local time, FOX 16 reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.