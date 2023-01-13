Arkansas dumping of hundreds of deer carcasses prompts investigation: reports

Arkansas deputies opened an investigation when a landowner reported a gruesome scene last week after finding hundreds of deer carcasses dumped on his property, according to reports.

In a post on Facebook, the property owner tagged the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas Game and Fish for solving two crimes he reported within 24 hours.

“I reported both a timber theft where unknown subjects had sawed down & removed several cedar, cherry, & walnut trees without permission from some of our land and also the dumping of hundreds of deer carcasses as well as assorted animal bones & guts on the same land,” the property owner said in the post. “I can’t get into details for various reasons, but……here’s a huge shout-out…”

The Johnson County Sheriff’s office shared the landowner’s post along with photos of the piles of dead deer carcasses and bones.

“You will have to use your imagination on what the smell is like,” the post read.

The Sheriff’s office and officers with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission launched an investigation into the incident, and according to the Kansas City Star, a resident in Clarksville, Arkansas was the focal point.

The investigation found the resident was paid by a local processing and taxidermy business to get rid of the carcasses properly, but instead he dumped them on private property.

Representatives with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission did not immediately respond to questions surrounding the matter, but according to the Kansas City Star, the man cited for dumping the carcasses faces a fine of up to $1,000 and 30 days in jail. He has agreed to clean up the deer carcasses.