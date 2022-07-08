Arkansas congressman’s son arrested for alleged possession of meth

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The son of U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, R-Ark., was arrested for possession of methamphetamine on Wednesday, according to reports.

The suspected nine grams of meth was found inside a zippered eyeglasses case that James Womack, 34, allegedly tried to hide by sitting on it when officers arrived as part of a probation home visit connected to a past felony charge, FOX 16 Little Rock reported.

Police also found several syringes and a metal spoon inside the case.

Substances found inside a glass vial and a baggie both tested positive for meth, an affidavit said.

DISGRACED FORMER ROE. ANTHONY WEINER LAUNCHES NEW PODCAST, CLAIMS NO INTENTION TO RUN FOR MAYOR AGAIN

Womack was charged with felony possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine and felony possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Benton County Jail on a $20,000 bond, FOX 16 reported. He remained in jail on Thursday.

HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI’S HUSBAND PAUL CHARGED WITH DUI AFTER MAY CRASH IN CALIFORNIA

In 2019, Womack was sentenced to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to gun and drug charges but was given early release due to the coronavirus pandemic.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He has had legal trouble and several run-ins with police in the past.

In 2010, he was sentenced to 10 years on a drug-related charge but was entered a state prison system boot camp with the promise that his criminal record would be expunged if he successfully completed the program. In 2012, he was arrested for a parole violation.

“This young man, like a lot of people, has struggled with drug addiction on and off for years,” his attorney, Shane Wilkinson said in a statement. “He has an addiction that has affected him, his family, and other people that love him. His family has struggled with his addiction for years, and this is no exception.”

Steve Womack, 65, has represented Arkansas’ third congressional district since 2011.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.