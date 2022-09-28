Arizona woman missing after going on hike, car found near trailhead: deputies

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Arizona woman is missing after she went hiking on Sunday and never returned, authorities said.

Kathleen Patterson, 60, was last seen leaving her home around 7:30 a.m. to go hiking at the Spur Cross Trail in Cave Creek, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said.

Patterson contacted her family by cell phone around 10:30 a.m. but has not been heard from since, FOX10 Phoenix reported, citing the sheriff’s office.

Patterson’s husband, Steve, told AZ Family that in the text Patterson said she had “gotten off route” but was OK and had enough water.

MISSING COLORADO HIKER FOUND DEAD AFTER GETTING SEPARATED FROM GROUP

“My sense is she’s still here but off the trail injured and can’t respond,” Steve Patterson said, adding that his wife is an avid hiker but had not hiked the Spur Cross Trailhead.

Patterson drove a gray Infiniti, which was found at the trailhead, the sheriff’s office said.

More than 200 volunteers have been searching for Patterson since she went missing, the outlet reported.

Patterson was last seen wearing a green tank top, shorts, a white visor and a royal blue backpack.

Authorities asked anyone with knowledge of Patterson’s whereabouts to call the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office at 602-876-1011.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office told Fox News Digital that there were no updates in the search for Patterson as of Wednesday morning.

Cave Creek is a town located about 32 miles north of Phoenix.