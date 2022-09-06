Arizona woman found dead on Grand Canyon National Park trail

website maker

An Arizona woman died last weekend while on a multi-day backpacking trip at Grand Canyon National Park.

The Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report of a deceased backpacker along the Thunder River Trail – approximately 1 mile from the confluence of Tapeats Creek and the Colorado River – on Sunday at approximately 7:30 p.m. local time.

The hiker, 59-year-old Delphine Martinez from Window Rock, Arizona, had become disoriented and later unconscious while hiking down the trail.

Fellow trip members attempted resuscitation efforts without success.

High temperatures in the inner canyon on Sunday were well over 100 degrees.

The high temperature at Phantom Ranch was approximately 115 degrees.

Grand Canyon National Park rangers urge visitors to the Grand Canyon – specifically inner canyon hikers and backpackers – to be prepared for excessively hot days in the coming weeks.

Temperatures on exposed parts of the trail can reach over 120 degrees in the shade.

The Park Service rangers urge people not to hike in the inner canyon during the heat of the day between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

“Hiking in extreme heat can lead to serious health risks including heat exhaustion, heat stroke, hyponatremia and death,” the park said in a statement.

An investigation into the death is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner.