Arizona woman called police about husband’s domestic violence minutes before murder-suicide: authorities

An Arizona woman called police to report a domestic violence incident Sunday morning minutes before she and her husband were found dead in a suspected murder-suicide, authorities said.

The wife, identified as 43-year-old Syeda Sohaly Akter, had called police about getting her husband, 52-year-old Abul Ahsan Habib, moved out of their home after a verbal argument, police spokesman Sgt. Tommy Thompson told local media.

NEW HAMPSHIRE MAN DIRECTED WIFE TO DECAPITATE HER LOVER AFTER HE KILLED HIM: COPS

Officers responded to the initial call and spoke with Akter and her adult son, FOX10 Phoenix reported. Habib had left the home before police arrived.

Officers spoke with Akter about getting a protective order against her husband and told her to call the police if he comes home, authorities said.

Five minutes after officers and Akter’s son left the home, Akter called 911 again, the Arizona Republic reported. She was telling the dispatcher that Habib had come back home when gunshots were heard. Akter had stopped communicating with the operator at this time, Thompson said.

OKLAHOMA PROSECUTORS ARGUE UBER DRIVER ACCUSED OF MURDER MAY FLEE TO SAUDI ARABIA

Akter and Habib were found with gunshot wounds, according to Thompson, and a gun was recovered at the scene.

“Obviously this is a tragedy,” Thompson said, according to FOX10. “When you have a man who kills his wife and then kills himself, that’s a tragedy and I don’t know how to describe it other than that. So our hearts go out to the family members that have to live through this.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Thompson said an investigation was ongoing.