Arizona US Border Patrol agent struck by vehicle during police chase

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A U.S. Border Patrol agent was injured Tuesday during a chase near the Arizona-Mexico border, authorities said.

The agent was struck around 8 a.m. at the State Route 86 immigration checkpoint near Three Points, Arizona, just outside Tucson, U.S. Border Patrol said.

CBP MIGRANT ENCOUNTERS ALREADY EXCEED 1 MILLION SINCE OCTOBER

The vehicle that struck the agent was being chased by the Tohono O’odham Police Department. The agent sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was flown to Banner University Medical Center.

The FBI and U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Office of Professional Responsibility are investigating.

In a statement to KGUN-TV, the FBI said two people were inside the vehicle being pursued.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

One person was taken into custody when the car crashed and another remains on the loose, the FBI told Fox News Digital. No one was injured in the crash.