Arizona troopers find over 37 pounds of suspected fentanyl in unicorn backpack

Arizona state troopers found over 37 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills in a unicorn backpack during a traffic stop on Wednesday.

Troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety made the discovery when pulling over a Dodge Challenger headed northbound on Interstate 17, north of Cordes Junction, Arizona. The city is located over an hour north of Phoenix.

Officials said “multiple indicators of criminal activity were observed,” and found 37.5 points of suspected fentanyl pills, a loaded AK-47 style pistol, and one gram of cocaine inside the car.

Ray Rodriguez, 22, the driver of the car, was arrested, as well as the passenger, 22-year-old Nathan Perez, according to officials.

They were both arrested and taken to the Yavapai County Jail, where they were charged with “possession, transportation, and sale of a narcotic drug,” according to officials.

Rodriguez and Perez are also considered “prohibited possessors” and charged with misconduct involving weapons.