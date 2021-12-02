Arizona State University students protest ‘killer’ Kyle Rittenhouse as possible student

TEMPE, Ariz. – Students at Arizona State University angrily chanted “killer Kyle off our campus” as they marched through school grounds protesting the possibility Kyle Rittenhouse could attend classes there.

“I’m marching because killer Kyle should not be going to this campus,” one student, Farha, told Fox News. “That is White supremacy at its peak and it does not belong at ASU.”

Rittenhouse shot and killed two men and injured a third during unrest following the August 2020 police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The teen was acquitted of all charges in November.

The Arizona State protesters, led by Students for Socialism ASU, were met with opposition from students who supported Rittenhouse.

Dacy, another student, told Fox News she was marching because she believes in a right to self-defense.

“He’s an American who has committed no crime,” she said. “He contributes to society the way any other American contributes to society who is not imprisoned.”

“We should have zero bias towards him whatsoever, of what school he goes to or where he wants to be educated at, because he was acquitted,” Dacy continued. “He has not committed any crimes, so he is free to go where he wants to go.”

Rittenhouse is not currently enrolled in any Arizona State classes, school officials said this week following demands from students that the administration “withdraw” Rittenhouse from the college.

Professors advised Rittenhouse to withdraw from his nondegree-seeking online classes, but the teen is looking to enroll in classes again, Rittenhouse spokesperson Dave Hancock told Fox News.

One student, who did not identify himself to Fox News, led the ASU crowd in “lock him up” chants.

“The American justice system does not acquit plurality,” the student said. “They are not the objective morality in America … they are founded on genocide … slavery … Their morality is based on White supremacy, so the American justice system does not work for people outside of that umbrella.”

Students for Socialism ASU representatives refused to speak with Fox News during the rally.

“Our rally tonight was a complete success, ASU heard our demands and we showed those fascist counter protestors that we will not be intimidated!” the group tweeted after the event. “The people that came out tonight to support killer kyle rittenhouse prove our argument, that if rittenhouse is allowed on campus he will be followed by countless racist, homophobic bigots.”

Nick, who carried a sign in support of Rittenhouse, said: “I would understand if there was more controversy, if there was no evidence of what happened that night, but there is clear evidence that he did defend himself, and the fact that we have opposition just proves the fact that they didn’t watch the trial or they just don’t love this country.”

