Kyle Rittenhouse is not currently enrolled in any Arizona State University classes, school officials said this week following demands from students that the administration “withdraw” Rittenhouse from the school.

“Kyle Rittenhouse has not gone through the admissions process with Arizona State University and is not enrolled in the Edson College of Nursing and Health Innovation. ASU can confirm that Mr. Rittenhouse enrolled as a non-degree seeking ASU Online student for the session that started Oct. 13, 2021, which allows students access to begin taking classes as they prepare to seek admission into a degree program at the university,” the university initially said in a statement following Rittenhouse saying in court that he was taking nursing classes at the school.

The administration released another statement on Monday explaining that the 18-year-old is not enrolled in any classes at the school.

“Kyle Rittenhouse has not gone through the ASU admissions process. Our records show that he is not currently enrolled in any classes at ASU,” school officials said.

Rittenhouse was acquitted this month of all five charges he faced, including first degree homicide, related to the shooting deaths of two men and the injury of another in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year.

Rittenhouse spokesperson Dave Hancock told Fox News in a comment Tuesday morning that professors advised Rittenhouse to withdraw from his online classes, but that he is now looking to enroll in classes again.

“Amid his most recent semester, Kyle’s professors at Arizona State University recommended a compassionate withdrawal of his online classes. Now that the trial is behind him, Kyle is eager to enroll in more classes. He is hopeful that attending Arizona State in person will soon be an option,” Hancock said.

The announcement comes amid outrage on campus that Rittenhouse be removed from the school, with some campus groups calling him “Murderer Kyle Rittenhouse.”

The Arizona State University Students for Socialism, Students for Justice in Palestine, Multicultural Solidarity Coalition, and MECHA de ASU have all called for his removal in recent days and asked the administration to “reaffirm support for the multicultural center on campus as a safe space from White Supremacy.”

A protest called the “Rally and protest to get murderer Kyle Rittenhouse off our campus” is slated to be held on Dec. 1.

ASU’s Students for Socialism told Fox News that the rally will still be held despite the administration’s statement, as Rittenhouse has indicated that he wants to take classes at the school in the future.