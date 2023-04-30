Arizona serial thief accused of shoplifting Victoria’s Secret stores 17 times: police

An Arizona suspect was arrested on Thursday after allegedly robbing Victoria’s Secret stores in Tempe at least 17 times.

Ismael Flores, 23, was charged with nearly two dozen counts of shoplifting and theft. He was also charged with a drug offense after officers reportedly caught him carrying pills during his arrest.

Court documents obtained by FOX 10 Phoenix say that Flores stole underwear, bras and pants at the Victoria’s Secret locations between October 2022 and March 2023. Flores is also suspected of robbing Target stores in South Phoenix.

The 23-year-old suspect would stuff the clothes in a trash bag or load the items into a shopping cart and flee, the court documents said.

Police say that Flores targeted the Victoria’s Secret locations at Arizona Mills and Tempe Marketplace.

Fox News Digital reached out to Tempe Police Department and the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Department for more information, but has not heard back.

There are no additional details about the incidents at this time.

