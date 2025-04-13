Arizona recreation area closed after hiker death and nearly 3 dozen rescues in just 2 days

​

Arizona Hot Springs and Goldstrike Trails announced they have closed multiple trails in Arizona’s Lake Mead National Recreation Area following the death of one hiker and the rescue of 33 others over the course of two days.

The social media post says the closure occurred due to dangerously high temperatures and multiple heat-related search and rescue incidents.

They say the canyons are expected to exceed 100°F, and many hikers are not “adequately prepared for these extreme conditions.”

“With the season’s heat just beginning, most people are not yet acclimated, increasing the likelihood of heat illness,” they said. “Yesterday, a hiker died on the Arizona Hot Springs Trail in what is suspected to be a heat-related incident. Five other members of the same group were also experiencing heat distress and required helicopter evacuation.”

At the time of the post, rangers were actively responding to a large-scale rescue involving 28 hikers, three adults and 25 children with special needs.

Allegedly, the group attempted to reach Arizona Hot Springs without adequate preparation.

They also emphasized that with the conditions of the park there is a significant strain from these emergencies on park resources.

Currently, the park is to remain closed for the next several days and, depending on temperatures on Sunday and Monday, they may reopen temporarily.

“The trails may reopen temporarily, but closures will resume as conditions become hazardous again,” according to Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

A press release on the site states that these trails “will close for the summer once day-to-day temperatures stay dangerously high. These trails have a history of heat-related visitor rescues and, tragically, some fatalities as well. “

A letter sent to parents of the children involved by school administrator Catherine Normoyle argued the details of the post, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

In the letter, the administrator says the hiking group consisted of 10 adults and 18 students, Normoyle said. Of which only three were identified as “special needs.”

Normoyle also wrote that the school received citations from park officials for “creating a hazardous condition” and for leading a group of over 20 people without a permit.

The park website states that for the latest closure updates and information on safer alternatives, visit www.nps.gov/lake.