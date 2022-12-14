Arizona police pull over, cite driver with ‘Seusspicious-looking’ inflatable Grinch passenger in HOV lane

An Arizona driver with a “Seusspicious-looking” passenger was caught in the HOV lane, prompting authorities to remind commuters that inflatable holiday decorations do not count as another person in the car.

The driver was on I-10 near Avondale Boulevard for an early morning commute with an inflatable Grinch holiday decoration in the passenger seat.

“The trooper stopped the driver and determined the grumpy green guy was, in fact, an inflatable Grinch,” the Arizona Department of Public Safety said in a Twitter post.

The driver was cited, although DPS said they appreciated the holiday spirit.

“With extra traffic on AZ roads this time of year, be sure you understand the law (ARS 28-737) & restricted times before using HOV lanes,” DPS cautioned. “Don’t be caught with a grinch.”

In Arizona, High Occupancy Vehicles (HOV) lanes are enforced Monday through Friday, from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. to assist drivers with two or more individuals in the vehicle during rush hour traffic.

“HOV lane violators are as cuddly as a cactus, as charming as an eel” the Arizona Department of Transportation added, continuing with the “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” theme.