Arizona police officer struck by vehicle near border, airlifted to hospital: report

An Arizona police officer was airlifted to a hospital Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 19, not far from the U.S.-Mexico border, according to reports.

Police said the incident occurred around 8:15 p.m. near Nogales, a border town about 65 miles south of Tucson.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety was investigating the crash, Tucson’s KVOA-TV reported.

DPS said the Nogales Police Department officer was working an off-duty job and was outside of his vehicle when he was hit, according to the station.

The officer was airlifted to a hospital in Tucson following the crash. His condition was not immediately known.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the officer remained on the scene, KVOA-TV reported.

Traffic in the area was temporarily delayed and residents were told to avoid the area, reports said.