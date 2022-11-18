Arizona police make ‘largest drug bust’ in department’s history, seize more than 700k fentanyl pills

Mesa, Arizona, police made two major drug busts in a single day earlier this month, with one bust considered to be the largest in the department’s history, netting more than 700,000 fentanyl pills.

Police said on Nov. 9, the Street Crime unit made two “huge” drug busts, seizing Fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine.

In one case, officers with the Central and Super Street Crimes Unit arrested Jesus Rojas Romero, 36; Alex Ruiz, 20; and Christian Valles Castro, 22.

ARIZONA BORDER PORT OF ENTRY NABS OVER 500,000 FENTANYL PILLS IN SINGLE WEEKEND

The three men were found to be in possession of 714,300 fentanyl pills, 3.5 pounds of fentanyl powder, 6 pounds of methamphetamine, 3.6 pounds of heroin, 2 pounds of cocaine, and $17,039.

Police estimated the street value of the drugs to be over $4.4 million.

Officers with the Fiesta and Red Mountain Street Crimes Units conducted the second operation, resulting in the arrest of Raymond Rivera Cabrera, 42.

ARIZONA TROOPERS DISCOVER 46 POUNDS OF FENTANYL PILLS DURING TRAFFIC STOP

Police said Cabrera was in possession of 28,500 fentanyl pills, 7.5 ounces of methamphetamine, 2 grams of cocaine, $3,183 in cash, and a 9mm handgun with boxes of ammunition.

Neither case was related to the other, police said, but each resulted in the seizure of significant amounts of drugs.

According to police, both cases were executed with the help of the Mesa Police Department’s SWAT and Organized Crime section.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP