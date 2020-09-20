Arizona police dog nabs 4 in $4M meth bust during traffic stop

Four people in Arizona were busted with nearly $4 million worth of meth during a routine traffic stop.

According to officials, detectives with the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement (MAGNET) task force pulled over a vehicle on Interstate 40 in Kingman.

A police dog sniffed around the vehicle and alerted law enforcement officers to the possible presence of drugs inside, officials said on Facebook.

Inside the vehicle, officials found several hidden bundles of meth that totaled about 89 pounds. Officials said the street value was about $3.9 million.

Three men and one woman – identified as German Alvarado, 22; Abril Arreguin, 28; Marlon Torres, and Moises Moralez-Marquez, 30 – were all arrested and face charges of transportation of dangerous drugs for sale and possession of dangerous drugs for sale.