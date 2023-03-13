Arizona police arrest two men for allegedly murdering man collecting brass casings near gun range: police

Arizona police arrested and charged two men with murder for allegedly killing a man near a shooting range early Saturday morning.

The Casa Grande Police Department, on Sunday, announced the arrest of Roberto Barrera, 21, and Victor Leal, 20, both of Casa Grande, for murdering 30-year-old Julian Reynolds.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at around 4:40 a.m. on Saturday on Isom Road near the Elzy Pearson Shooting Range in Casa Grande, and when they arrived, they found a man, later identified as Reynolds, who succumbed to apparent multiple gunshot wounds.

WASHINGTON FUGITIVE SUSPECTED OF RAPING CHILD ARRESTED IN ARIZONA, FOUND LIVING IN RV

During the investigation, detectives spoke to a witness and determined Barrera, Leal and a 16-year-old friend were driving in the area when the vehicle they were in ran out of gas.

After calling for a friend to bring gas, the two men and juvenile waited and burglarized a vehicle they found.

The vehicle, police said, belonged to Reynolds, who was in the area collecting brass casings. Reynolds confronted both Barrera and Leal and was ultimately shot, according to police.

ARIZONA RANCHER CHARGED WITH KILLING ILLEGAL MIGRANT PLEADS NOT GUILTY DURING MONDAY ARRAIGNMENT

The 16-year-old fled the scene on foot while Barrera and Leal fled in their vehicle after snatching some of Reynolds’s property.

After a further investigation, Barrera and Leal were located and taken into custody without incident.

Police said Detectives discovered evidence from the crime, including the alleged murder weapon and property belonging to Reynolds, and linked the items to the two suspects.

The murder weapon was in the desert near the crime scene with the help of Casa Grande Police Department K9 member Blitz.

Leal and Barrera were both charged with first-degree murder, third-degree burglary and tampering with evidence.

Police also learned that another 16-year-old juvenile allegedly helped hide evidence, and the department was planning to charge the juvenile with tampering with evidence. The 16-year-old who fled the scene on foot was located, interviewed and released to his parents without charges.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I want to thank the Casa Grande community for the support you have given our officers as they diligently investigated this crime,” Chief Mark McCrory said. “It is evident by this outcome that we remain relentless in our pursuit of criminals and violent criminal behavior in the City of Casa Grande.”