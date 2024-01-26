Arizona police arrest boy, 11, after loaded gun found in classroom

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Police in Arizona have arrested an 11-year-old boy after a loaded gun was found in a school classroom.

Scottsdale Police officers were called to the Mountainside Middle School on Thursday at around noon for a firearm that had been found inside a classroom, the Scottsdale Police Department said.

Police arrived and searched the school for additional weapons. No one was harmed, and all students at the school were safe.

The loaded gun was found on the floor of the classroom. According to police, a student had told a staff member there was a gun on the floor. The school resource officer was alerted to the situation and confirmed that it was a loaded handgun.

The school went into lockdown as a precautionary measure while police conducted an investigation.

“The campus has been secured. Students are safe with their teachers. School admin is assisting SPD with its investigation,” the Scottsdale Police Department posted on X at 1:24 p.m. on Thursday.

After a thorough search of the school, officers began to interview students about who may have known about the gun.

“The Scottsdale Police Department is working diligently to investigate the circumstances surrounding the presence of the firearm at Mountainside Middle School,” police said in a statement Thursday. “We are coordinating closely with the school administration to gather all necessary information and take appropriate measures to prevent such incidents in the future.”

The lockdown lasted for three hours until an all-clear was given. There was no reunification process. Students were released to go home as normal about 10 minutes after the school day ended.

Following an investigation, a juvenile male was arrested for bringing the gun to school. Police identified the suspect as an 11-year-old boy, who is not being named, because he is a minor.

“Charges are being filed for minor prohibited from possessing firearms, possessing deadly weapons on school grounds, and recklessly handling deadly weapons,” Scottsdale Police said.

Officials earlier had assured the community that school safety remains a top priority for law enforcement.

“Our officers will be conducting additional patrols in and around the school to provide an increased presence and ensure a safe learning environment for all students,” the police department said.

“If anyone has concerns or information about any potential threats, we strongly encourage them to report it immediately to the school administration or law enforcement,” police said.

This was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the community, the school said, according to local news station KNXV-TV.