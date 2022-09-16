Arizona nurses, driver killed in Colorado after Jeep falls off cliff during off-roading tour

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two Arizona nurses and their driver were killed Monday while in the Colorado mountains for a getaway when their vehicle went off a cliff during an off-roading tour, according to reports.

Diana Robles, 28, and her aunt, Ofelia Figueroa-Perez, 60 were killed along with their driver Don Fehd, 72, when the 2022 Jeep Gladiator drifted off the edge of Ouray County Road 361, also known as Camp Bird Road, and landed 110 feet below, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The vehicle, owned by Colorado West Jeeps, fell and then rolled over a rocky embankment for 142 feet and threw Fehd before it landed on its top. The accident likely occurred between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. Monday, authorities said.

All three died at the scene. Both women were nurses at the Yuma Regional Medical Center.

“Our YRMC family is in shock and colleagues are deeply grieving the sudden loss,” said Cathleen Wolff, YRMC Chaplain and Spiritual Care Manager said in a statement to Fox News. “Losing two beautiful caregivers is a tremendous loss. The pain we feel as an organization is immeasurable.”

Both worked as a registered nurse in the Outpatient Surgery Department while Robles was assigned to the intensive care unit, the hospital said. Fox News has reached out to family members of the women and the Colorado State Patrol.

“We know they are in the merciful hands of our Lord as they themselves being nurses had healing hands in every life they touched,” Diana Figueroa wrote on Facebook announcing both deaths.

Fehd worked at Colorado West Jeep Rentals and Tours and was known for his “quirky, genuine way” with passengers, the Ouray County Plaindealer reported.

The official cause of death for all three deceased is still pending. Ouray County Coroner Colleen Hollenbeck told Fox News autopsies could take up to four weeks to complete.

The deadly accident was the second to occur this month. On Sept. 5, an Arizona man was killed when his ATV flipped and rolled off Imogene Pass, according to the newspaper.