Arizona mom recalls horror after she says daughter’s strap malfunctioned on ride at SeaWorld San Diego

A fun day at SeaWorld San Diego took a terrifying turn for a mother-daughter duo from Arizona.

Salina Higgins tells Fox News Digital it all started when they decided to ride the Electric Eel roller coaster during their July 9 trip.

She said when the ride got to the first “upside down part,” her daughter’s shoulder strap was dangling in front of her.

“I just so happened to open my eyes, and my daughter started screaming because her strap was dangling in front of her face as we hung upside down,” Higgins said. “I then grabbed the strap, secured it and held onto it for dear life as we both were screaming until the ride was over.”

20 DISNEYLAND PARK GOERS STUCK AT TOP OF ROLLER COASTER WHEN RIDE MALFUNCTIONS

She said the ride was over in under a minute, but it was “the longest 47 seconds of my life.”

Higgins said after the ride was over, she told an attendant what had happened. She felt the attendant did not take her concerns seriously. He said she then escalated her concerns to guest services.

Higgins said she was told to read the disclaimers posted outside the ride. She snapped pictures of the signs, which she provided to Fox News Digital.

One sign reads: “Hold on tight and remain seated with the comfort collar secured at all times during the ride.”

The other indicates that the comfort straps are “designed for your comfort only.”

Higgins said after some back-and-forth with SeaWorld staff, she and her family were escorted off the property by security.

“This was gross negligence by SeaWorld,” Higgins claimed. “Are we going to be scarred for life? No, but I can’t rest easy knowing that this is going on and could happen to someone else.”

Higgins took her story to social media where she shared a video, captured by her niece, that she claims shows the moment the strap came loose.

The video has 8.5 million views on social media.

SIX FLAGS ROARING RAPIDS RIDE MALFUNCTION LEADS GUESTS TO LEAP INTO WATER

Higgins said she was offered free passes to return to SeaWorld following the ordeal, as well as reimbursement for the tickets she originally purchased and eventually $1,000, which she said she turned down.

The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health told Fox News Digital it is investigating the incident.

In a statement to a local NBC TV station, SeaWord said it takes safety very seriously, and insisted there was not a safety concern during the ride.

“All rides and attractions, including Electric Eel, are designed, operated and inspected daily in accordance with all applicable standards and manufacturer specifications. The ‘harness’ this family is referencing is called a ‘comfort collar,’ which is intended for the rider’s comfort and is not a restraining device,” the company said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

SeaWorld explained that the lap bar and shin bar are the only restraining devices on the coaster, and said those devices remained secure.

It said signage at the entrance of the ride indicates that the comfort collar is “for rider comfort only.”

Fox News Digital reached out to SeaWorld San Diego for further comment, but did not immediately hear back.

“There is absolutely nothing ‘comforting’ about seeing the ‘comfort strap’ dangle above your heads 150ft off the ground upside down!” Higgins told Fox News Digital. “Danger could have come from the metal clasp at the end of the comfort strap coming down and striking my 10-year-old in the face!”