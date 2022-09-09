Arizona man waves down a patrol car to confess he fatally shot someone

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man has been arrested after waving down a Cochise County Sheriff’s vehicle and allegedly confessing to a fatal shooting Thursday, authorities said.

Sheriff’s officials said 52-year-old Jay Albert Stevens of McNeal is jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder.

It’s unclear if Stevens has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.

Phoenix TV station KPHO reports that a sheriff’s deputy was on patrol around 1 a.m. he saw man standing in the middle of the road west of the McNeal, an unincorporated community southeast of Tucson.

The man waived down a patrol car and the deputy stopped to ask if he was OK.

According to KPHO, Stevens told the deputy he had just shot and killed someone.

Stevens led deputies to a home where a 61-year-old man was found dead inside.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released yet and sheriff’s investigators haven’t said what led to the shooting.