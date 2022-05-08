Arizona man points gun at driver in road rage incident caught on camera

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Arizona man says he was assaulted after a road rage incident near Phoenix resulted in a gun being pointed at him.

Fransisco Garcia, the victim of the road rage incident, told FOX 10 that it happened around 5 p.m. in Avondale, Arizona.

Garcia said that a car began drifting into his lane, and in response, he sped up and went into the lane that he thought the suspect of the road rage incident was leaving. Instead, Garcia said that the suspect got upset and followed him going into the left turn lane. The two men allegedly left their cars. Garcia wanted to get the suspect’s lisente plate number. The suspect was under the impression that Garcia was upset.

Garcia claims the suspect began to assault him until he returned to his car. He said that the suspect then began banging on the window of the driver’s side once he got into the vehicle, and then pointed a gun at him.

A spokesperson with the Avondale Police Department said it did receive a report from Garcia, stating that the incident “took place between two drivers. The victim advised the driver of the other vehicle pointed a gun at him and then sped off.”