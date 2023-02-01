Arizona man arrested after woman he allegedly sexually abused on jogging trail fought back, police say

An Arizona man was arrested over the weekend after he was fought off by a woman he allegedly tackled and sexually abused on a jogging trail, authorities said Tuesday.

Steven Ryan Michael, 27, approached the adult victim from behind on the Skunk Creek Trail near 75th Avenue and Paradise Lane in Peoria on Saturday, the Peoria Police Department said.

Michael grabbed the woman and threw her to the ground, according to police. He allegedly got on top of her and then sexually abused her.

But the victim “aggressively fought” Michael and broke free before calling 911 for help, police said.

FLORIDA MOM FOUND DEAD IN STREET NEAR SUV WITH HER SLEEPING TODDLER INSIDE, HOMICIDE DETECTIVES INVESTIGATING

Officers tracked down Michael near where the alleged attack occurred and arrested him without incident.

Michael was booked on multiple felony counts including sexual abuse, attempted sexual assault, aggravated assault and kidnapping.

PHOENIX PARK TEMPORARILY CLOSED AFTER MORE HUMAN REMAINS FOUND FOLLOWING HIKER’S DISCOVERY OF SKULL

Authorities asked anyone who witnessed the incident to call the Peoria Police Department Special Victim’s Unit at 623-773-8874.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Peoria is located about 14 miles outside Phoenix.