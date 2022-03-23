Arizona mall shooting leaves several injured; ‘they all seem to be very young,’ police say

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

At least one person was shot Wednesday at a Phoenix-area shopping mall and businesses were to lock down, authorities said.

The Glendale Police Department tweeted around 3 p.m. local time that a shooting had occurred at the Tanger Outlets shopping center.

“At this time we have at least one victim. We are asking all businesses to lock down and people to stay out of the area,” the tweet read.

Authorities said a primary search had been completed and secondary searches were underway. No suspects were believed to be outstanding, police said.

Those with loved ones at the mall were being asked to go to State Farm Stadium orange parking lot.

Fox News has reached out to the police department. Multiple agencies have responded to the scene.

