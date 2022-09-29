Arizona hiker found dead days after texting husband she had ‘gotten off route’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 60-year-old Arizona woman was found dead Wednesday morning, three days after she went missing on a hike and texted her husband that she had “gotten off route.”

The body of Kathleen Patterson was recovered around 8 a.m. by a volunteer searcher who was off-trail at the Spur Cross Trail in Cave Creek, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators said there appeared to be no signs of foul play, and detectives are investigating.

Patterson was last seen leaving her home around 7:30 a.m. to go hiking on the trail. Patterson drove a gray Infiniti, which was found at the trailhead.

She had contacted her family by cell phone around 10:30 a.m. Sunday but was not heard from since, FOX10 Phoenix reported, citing the sheriff’s office.

Patterson’s husband, Steve, told AZ Family that in the text, Patterson said she had “gotten off route” but was OK and had enough water.

Steve Patterson said at the time that his wife is an avid hiker but had not hiked the Spur Cross Trailhead.

More than 200 volunteers joined the search for Patterson since she went missing, the outlet reported.

No additional details were immediately released.

Cave Creek is a town located about 32 miles north of Phoenix.