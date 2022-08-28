Arizona hiker dies after becoming dehydrated, separating from group; 3 others rescued

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A hiker in Arizona was found dead Saturday after he separated from his group when they had all run out of water and became dehydrated, officials said.

The four hikers, a 63-year-old female, a 61-year-old male, a 31-year-old male and a 27-year-old female had set out earlier in the day at Sara Park in Mohave County, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue said.

The group ran out of water, showed signs of heat exhaustion and could not make it to the trailhead, officials said. Rescuers were called out to search for the missing group and located three of the hikers.

The 63-year-old female and 27-year-old female were transported for immediate medical care, while the 61-year-old male was taken back to the command post, the rescue service said.

The hikers told rescuers that the 31-year-old male had left them when they called 911 to go search for the trailhead. He was already showing signs of dehydration and fatigue when he left, according to officials.

Rescue teams continue to search the trail system at the park from the ground and air throughout the night. The search ended midday Saturday with the discovery of the man’s body off the marked trail in the desert wilderness.

Officials said the group was visiting from out of town and were unfamiliar with the difficult trails and the increased danger of hiking in the heat of the day during the summer.

The identification of the 31-year-old male was being withheld pending the notification of his next of kin.

No update on the conditions of the three rescued hikers was immediately available.