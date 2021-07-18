Tucson, Ariz. firefighters were reportedly shot at Sunday afternoon while responding to a house fire, according to preliminary reports.

Tuscon Police Department Public Information Officer Richard Gradillas tweeted Sunday an “officer involved shooting” had occurred, but did not disclose any further details.

Firefighters received an alert about smoke coming out of the windows of a home. The firefighters entered the property and one of the firefighters was shot at, KVOA reported.

Police arrived on the scene and reportedly exchanged gunfire with a suspect. The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken into custody and the fire is now under control.

Fox News has reached out to the Tucson fire and police department seeking more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.