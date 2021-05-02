Arizona crash kills 2, injures 5, including trooper

Two people were killed and five suffered injures Friday night in a crash on a highway in Arizona near Wickenburg.

The trooper responded to a call from an SUV that was low on fuel, and the people inside the vehicle were concerned that the vehicle would not make the next town, Fox 10 Phoenix reported.

The trooper followed the SUV on the southbound lane, but both the SUV and the patrol car were hit by a vehicle that was allegedly speeding and attempting to pass in a northbound lane while in a no-passing zone, the report said.

One person was reportedly killed in the SUV and another in the car that was allegedly speeding. The report said the trooper’s car burst into flames and he was seriously hurt, but he was hospitalized and is expected to survive.

The report said the trooper was trapped in the car and was saved by people who were in a fourth car involved in the crash.

The Fox 10 Phoenix report said the identities of those involved in the crash were not released.