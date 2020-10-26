Arizona boy shares candy with police officers as show of appreciation

An Arizona boy showed his gratitude for the police by sharing something near and dear to him – candy.

Christian wanted to show the officers his appreciation for all the work they do keep his community safe.

The 8-year-old gave officers from the Phoenix Police Department candy topped with miniature police cruisers.

The officers posed for a photo with Christian, in which he gives a salute.

Christian bought the candy from a nearby Walgreens and gave the officers his gift while they were on duty, his grandmother told FOX 10.

Fox News reached out to the Phoenix police for a comment, which is pending.