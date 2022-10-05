Arizona Border Patrol agents discover 9 illegal immigrants hiding inside cattle trailer

U.S. Border Patrol Agents in Arizona discovered nine illegal immigrants hidden inside an enclosed space within a cattle trailer near the Mexico border over the weekend.

The discovery came during a traffic stop near Nogales, Arizona around 1 a.m., U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a press release.

Tucson Sector Agents conducted a vehicle stop on a Freightliner semi-truck and received permission to inspect the trailer, CBP said. Inside, agents discovered nine illegal immigrants in an enclosed space hidden beneath a false floor with no means of escape.

Agents arrested the Freightliner’s driver and passenger. The driver and passenger of a Ford pickup encountered at the scene were also arrested.

CBP said both vehicles were believed to be traveling together along a stretch of Route 82 northeast of Nogales, which is just a stone’s throw from the U.S.-Mexico border.

CBP said the driver of the Freightliner is a U.S. citizen, facing smuggling charges. The migrants were taken into custody and processed for immigration violations.

Border Patrol agents encountered a similar situation early last week, thwarting a smuggling attempt of 33 illegal immigrants along the same stretch of Route 82.