Arizona border officers stop loads of over 200,000 fentanyl pills, cocaine, meth hidden in vehicles

Border officers in Arizona seized more than 200,000 fentanyl pills, cocaine and other drugs hidden in vehicles during two separate stops over the weekend, officials said.

The seizures occurred Sunday at the Nogales Port of Entry, Port Director Michael Humphries tweeted.

The first car contained 204,000 fentanyl pills and 13.3 pounds of cocaine hidden within the car’s floor compartment, Humphries said.

In a second bust, a vehicle contained 7.05 pounds of fentanyl powder and 76.15 pounds of methamphetamine concealed throughout the car, he said.

Authorities at the border have raised concerns about an uptick in fentanyl seizures in recent months. Some lawmakers have used the issued to demand stronger border policies.

In Texas, authorities seized more than 336 million fentanyl doses since March, Gov. Gregg Abbott said in October.

“All of this is a byproduct of Biden’s open border policies that led to about 2.2 million people being apprehended coming across the border in just this past year,” Abbott said. “When you have that many people coming across the border with the assistance of Mexican drug cartels, it makes it far easier for the greater volume of fentanyl to be crossing our border.”