Archie Eversole murder: Rapper’s brother denied bond after shooting death

A Georgia man was denied bond on Friday after being charged with the murder of his brother, rapper Arthur “Archie” Eversole.

Judge LaTisha Dear Jackson said during a hearing on Friday that Alexander Krause would attempt to leave the area if released and is a potential danger to the community, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

Krause faces murder charges after being found where the shooting happened, at Eversole’s townhouse on March 25.

Eversole was found shot at a gas station in Decatur, Georgia, and later died as a result of his injuries on April 3.

Assistant District Attorney Tauri Thomassaid that Eversole was sleeping when Krause used a .357 pistol to shoot him.

“Inside the victim’s bedroom you could tell there had been forced entry. The lock on the victim’s bedroom door was damaged as well as a portion of the door. You could just tell there had been a struggle,” Thomas said.

The DeKalb District Attorney’s Office alleges that the brothers have a long history of violence. An attorney for Krause said during the hearing that Eversole has a case of battery that is still open as well as a disorderly conduct case where Krause is the victim.

John Williams, the manager for Eversole, said that the rapper’s issues with Krause were resolved, adding that Krause is a peaceful person. He also said that the shooting was an accident.

“Things that was said in history of Alex and Archie there have been amends to it. I actually have witnesses who were there and saw the amends they had a complete understanding,” Williams said.

While Krause’s bond was denied, Williams says the public will learn more about the incident during a hearing set to take place next week.

Eversole was known for his hit single “We Ready,” which was released in 2002 with Bubba Sparxx.

In a 2018 interview with Fox 5, Eversole said that Atlanta was a major part of his life.

“Atlanta is the heart of all the music I’ve ever created,” Eversole said. “And we’re a high energy city.”

The song would eventually become an anthem for the Atlanta United soccer club, according to the report.

“A staple in the Atlanta hip-hop scene, Archie adopted Atlanta United before our first season and continued to be one of our club’s most fervent supporters,” Atlanta United said. “In addition to his decorated musical career, his voice will long live in our supporters’ minds as ‘We Ready’ billows through the speakers for kick-off at Atlanta United matches. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends.”