Arcadia shooting: SWAT standoff underway, suspect barricaded after police officer shot, 2 others injured

Authorities responded to a scene in Arcadia, California after a police officer was reportedly shot and at least two others were injured Wednesday evening.

As of 7 p.m. local time, SWAT members were seen outside a home in an Arcadia neighborhood and were in a standoff with the suspect who was barricaded inside.

Arcadia police were initially dispatched to the scene, responding to a call of a man with a firearm that was “disturbing the peace,” sources told Fox News.

The police officer was shot in the face, early reports indicate.

A third individual, potentially a toddler, was also reportedly injured but this information has not yet been independently confirmed by Fox News.

The suspect has made contact with law enforcement over the phone as authorities are looking to defuse the situation.

Fox LA reported the victims were transported to Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena. The identity of the officer who was shot was not immediately released.

This is a developing situation. Check back for additional updates.