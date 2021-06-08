AOC calls out Harris for her remarks on immigration, telling migrants 'do not come'

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know as you start your day

AOC calls Harris’ immigration comments ‘disappointing’ as VP warns migrants ‘do not come’

New York Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called Vice President Kamala Harris’ comments on immigration “disappointing” on Monday, after Harris said during a press conference that migrants looking to cross the U.S. border should not come.

In a twitter post, Ocasio-Cortez said coming to the U.S. border seeking asylum is a legal method of arrival.

The progressive Democrat also said the U.S. has contributed to destabilization in certain areas of Latin America and “we can’t help set someone’s house on fire and then blame them for fleeing.”

As previously reported by Fox News, Harris made comments appearing to clarify the administration’s stance on immigration during a visit to Guatemala, where she said the U.S. intends to continue working toward securing its border.

“I want to emphasize that the goal of our work is to help Guatemalans find hope at home, at the same time I want to be clear to folks in this region who are thinking about making the dangerous trek to the United States-Mexico border — do not come, do not come,” she said. “There are legal methods by which migration can and should occur.”

Harris said the administration would discourage illegal migration and that people who arrived at the border that way would be "turned back."

California authorities vow ‘justice’ against couple accused of 6-year-old’s road rage murder

The Southern California couple suspected in connection with the road rage killing of a 6-year-old boy last month will appear in court Tuesday, as officials promised to “get justice” for the child in what they described as a disturbing case.

Marcus Anthony Eriz, 24 and Wynne Lee, 23 were arrested Sunday at their home in Costa Mesa, located 40 miles south of downtown Los Angeles, in the death of Aiden Leos.

A vehicle, a white Volkswagen, and a gun used in the incident were recovered at different locations, California Highway Patrol Assistant Chief Don Goodbrand said during a Tuesday news conference.

Officials declined to disclose details of what led to their capture or how the pair was linked to the shooting. Prosecutors are still deciding what charge to bring, said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer.

Eriz and Lee are being held in the Orange County jail on a $1 million bond each, according to jail records.

The arrests came after a two-week manhunt and a day after a weekend memorial service for Leos, who was remembered as a child with a vocabulary beyond his years who exuded warmth and tenderness.

Leos was shot on May 21 while seated in a booster seat on the rear passenger side of a car being driven by his mother, Joanna Cloonan, as she drove on State Route 55 in the city of Orange on her way to drop him off at school. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

Michigan confirms first human case of virus with 40% fatality rate

Michigan health officials on Monday reported the state’s first confirmed human case of the deadly hantavirus.

The rat-borne illness, which U.S. health officials say cannot be transmitted from person-to-person, is typically passed to patients when they breathe in air contaminated with the virus through rodent droppings.

The confirmed case under investigation by county and state health officials involved a woman in Washtenaw County, “recently hospitalized with a serious pulmonary illness from Sin Nombre hantavirus,” according to a release from the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services. “The individual was likely exposed when cleaning an unoccupied dwelling that contained signs of an active rodent infestation.”

It's also possible to contract the virus through a bite from an infected rodent, or if people touch something that has been contaminated with rodent urine, droppings or saliva and then touch their own nose or mouth. It may also be possible to contract the virus by eating food contaminated by an infected rodent's droppings, urine or saliva, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

SOME PARTING WORDS

Sean Hannity explained Thursday how Sen. Joe Manchin’s vote on the Democrat’s For the People Act is angering members of his party and the media’s reaction to his vote.

“Joe Manchin is feeling the wrath of his own party’s Woke mob,” Hannity said, “Now, Manchin recently opposed SR1 and, of course, eliminating the filibuster. Now, because of Manchin’s common sense, constitutional opposition to the radical socialist left mob’s power grab, his fellow Democrats and the media mob are now denouncing his moves as racist.“

