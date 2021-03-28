Antifa 'armed' rioters descend on Oregon State Capitol

The Salem Police Department has issued an advisory Sunday evening urging residents to stay away from Oregon’s State Capitol building.

“Due to activities expected at the @OregonCapitol today be aware there may be pedestrian congestion in the area,” authorities said in a Twitter thread. “If poss[ible], avoid traveling thru streets around the capitol mall. Anyone observing criminal behavior should immediately move to a safe location & call 9-1-1.”

Police warned that the protest included approximately 150-200 participants who are “heavily armed.”

“The risk of violence has increased as the opposing protestors are expected to arrive in large numbers,” police said. “We are advising residents/visitors to avoid the capitol mall area. For those in the area, please remain cautious/aware given the circumstances.”

Authorities added that the department, along with Oregon State Police and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, would be monitoring the situation and that they were “prepared to act in the interest of the public’s safety.”

Police received reports of vehicles driving past the Capitol being struck with balloons filled with paint as well as green lasers being pointed at drivers.

Videos shared by independent journalist Andy Ngo show that one vehicle had its window smashed out while another protester was nearly run over by a truck. Ngo said the protesters were Antifa, noting that they brought their flag as well as weapons and riot gear.

Police issued an audible warning to protesters that they are participating in an unpermitted event and blocking Court Street.

“Exit the roadway and obey all laws,” they said. “Failure to do so may result in arrest. Stay on the sidewalks and exit the roadway.”

Protesters have been moved away from the street by Oregon State Police and the Salem Police Department’s crowd management teams.

Salem Statesman reporter Virginia Barreda said police declared the protest “unlawful assembly” and formed a line in front of the Capitol. She added that many protesters have cleared the grounds of the Capitol towards Center Street with SWAT following them.

One individual has been arrested by police after pulling out a gun.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.