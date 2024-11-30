Anti-Israel protests pop up on Black Friday during International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People

Protests commenced in several cities around the world on Black Friday as demonstrators gathered to show solidarity with the Palestinians during the start of the holiday shopping season.

In Boston, a large crowd of pro-Palestinian protesters were seen inside the Copley Place shopping center calling for an end to the war between Israel and Hamas terrorists. The Boston Police Department told Fox News Digital that no arrests were made and no damage to the mall was reported.

In New York City, protesters filled Manhattan’s streets on Fifth Avenue and Columbus Circle to mark the day.

“We are all Palestinians,” the crowd was heard chanting.

No arrests were made Friday, the New York Police Department said. A day earlier, pro-Palestinian protesters briefly disrupted the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

In Chicago, demonstrators blocked traffic on Michigan Avenue as they called for the Biden administration to end aid to Israel.

In London, the Palestinian flag appeared to be raised outside Luton Town Hall, according to videos on social media.

Protesters in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta shouted slogans in support of the Palestinians in Gaza during a rally outside the U.S. Embassy.

The gathering came on the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People. In 1977, the United Nations‘ General Assembly called for the day to be observed annually on Nov. 29.

The date coincides with Nov. 29, 1947, when the U.N. voted on the partition plan of Palestine and the creation of the independent Jewish state of Israel.

The U.N. in Geneva marked the day in solidarity with the Palestinians, said Tatiana Valovaya, U.N. Geneva’s director-general.

“The commemoration is a timely opportunity to reaffirm international solidarity with the Palestinian people and their right to live in peace and dignity,” she posted online.

Pro-Palestinian protesters have accused Israel of indiscriminately killing civilians in Gaza after the terror group attacked the Jewish state on Oct. 7, 2023. Israel has denied the claims, saying Hamas continues to employ weapons and sensitive equipment in civilian areas and underneath hospitals and schools.

On Friday, the United Arab Emirates Mission to the U.N. said that UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan stands with the Palestinian people.

“The UAE remains dedicated to achieving sustainable peace and the realization of an independent Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital. Israel’s occupation of all Palestinian and Arab land must end,” the mission wrote on X.