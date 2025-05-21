Anti-Israel protesters torch diplomas outside Columbia University on graduation day

​

A group of keffiyeh-wearing anti-Israel protesters ripped up and burned diplomas outside Columbia University on Wednesday shortly after a graduation ceremony at the Ivy League institution, while unruly demonstrators also tangled with police.

Chaos erupted outside the university when the protesters – many of whom had their faces covered with masks – torched diplomas in food trays next to a sign that read “Free Mahmoud Khalil,” the former student who was arrested by immigration agents in March and whom the Trump administration is trying to deport.

“Free, free Palestine,” and “You’re committing genocide,” the protesters yelled in the rain to the sound of drums.

At least three people could be seen ripping up diplomas, although only one of them was wearing a Columbia blue robe. The group was surrounded by older demonstrators who didn’t appear to be students and others holding signs indicating they were alumni of the university.

Police moved in and put out the flames, making one arrest, the NYPD said.

Later, protesters clashed with police across the street from the entrance to Columbia. They attempted to push through barriers, but a heavy police force stopped them in their tracks.

The protest group then left and headed down 116th Street toward the Hudson River with the NYPD following.

The Columbia University Apartheid Divest (CUAD) group, which Khalil helped lead, encouraged students to protest beforehand, taking issue with the university celebrating Prof. Zvi Galil, who has served as the dean of Columbia and as president of Tel Aviv University.

“While 14,000 Palestinian children are at imminent threat of death from the occupation’s starvation of Gaza, Columbia wants to honor a WAR CRIMINAL and MURDERER on our campus today,” the group wrote on X without substantiating their claims.

Wednesday’s ceremony involved about 12,000 graduates and an estimated 25,000 family and friends, according to the New York Post.

The disruption followed on from a graduation ceremony on Tuesday where students heckled Acting University President Claire Shipman and shouted, “Free Mahmoud!”

The chants continued for nearly 30 seconds. Once the agitators calmed down, the acting president was able to get through her final points.

It was the latest in a long line of protests to rock the Manhattan college since the onset of the war in Gaza. Last year, the university’s encampment protests ignited a wave of campus protests throughout the country.

The chaos at Columbia culminated in students taking control of Hamilton Hall and violently clashing with police in riot gear. The ugly scenes saw more than 200 people arrested.

Two weeks ago, students protested inside a library at Columbia, which led to dozens more arrests as the university leadership said it would take a harder approach to illegal behavior on campus.