Anti-Israel protesters heard shouting ‘We are Hamas,’ ‘Long live Hamas’ amid Columbia U demonstrations

Anti-Israel protesters near Columbia University were heard shouting pro-Hamas slogans this week as demonstrations geared up at the private campus.

“We are Hamas!” one aggressive protester was captured shouting on video. When a person asked her, “You’re Hamas, wow! You’re what? You’re Hamas?” she answered, “We are all Hamas, pig!”

Another person could be heard calling, “Long live Hamas!”

On Thursday, more than 100 anti-Israel protesters were arrested as they set up an encampment on campus that continued on Friday.

In response to Fox News asking about protesters shouting “We are Hamas,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Friday that “no president has taken more action to combat antisemitism than this president.”

“This is a president that has been since he’s been in office, and the reason why he ran has been very clear about what he witnessed in Charlottesville,” Jean-Pierre said. “Let’s not forget what we saw, the antisemitism, the bigotry, the hate that we saw in the street of Charlottesville, which as I just stated, was one of the reasons that he decided to run. And no president has taken more action to combat antisemitism than this president.”

She added, “in our national strategy, we made clear that when Jews are targeted because of their beliefs, because of their identity, or when Israel is singled out because of anti-Jewish hate, hatred, that is antisemitism, and that is completely, completely unacceptable.”

The FBI declined to comment to Fox News Digital when asked if it planned to investigate the individuals saying they are Hamas, a group the U.S. government has designated a terrorist organization.

Columbia is the latest university to see anti-Israel protests, which have ramped up since Hamas’ unprovoked attack on Israel in October launched the Israel-Hamas war.