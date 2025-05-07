Anti-Israel agitators take over part of Columbia University library during finals, call it ‘liberation zone’

​

Over 100 masked anti-Israel protesters have taken over the Butler Library at Columbia University in New York City, after storming into the building and pushing past campus security as students prepare for finals.

Non-protesting students told Fox News that they were forced to stop studying for finals and leave the library.

The protesters are reportedly rallying in support of Mahmoud Khalil, the accused ringleader of pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia, as well as other students.

Flyers posted show protesters have renamed the Butler Library “Basel Al-Araj Popular University,” as well as the liberation zone.

Students at Columbia said the protesters climbed on desks and changed “Free Palestine,” while demanding the Ivy League school divest from Israel. The students also said they are worried an encampment could be set up.

Responding public safety officials also reportedly told masked protesters they were not allowed to leave the library until they showed their ID cards.

In a statement on Wednesday, a Columbia University spokesperson said the disruptions on campus “will not be tolerated.”

“Unfortunately, the University is dealing with a disruption in reading room 301 of Butler Library. Columbia’s Public Safety Team is responding and working to mitigate the situation,” the spokesperson said. “Individuals have been asked for identification, which will be recorded, and asked to disperse. They have been told that failure to comply will result in violations of our rules and policies and possible arrest.

“No individuals who have been protesting in the reading room have chosen, at this point, to identify themselves and depart. Individuals who were not involved in the protest have been allowed to leave,” the spokesperson added. “While this is isolated to one room in the library, it is completely unacceptable that some individuals are choosing to disrupt academic activities as our students are studying and preparing for final exams.

“These disruptions of our campus and academic activities will not be tolerated,” the statement continued. “Individuals found to be in violation of University Rules and policies will face disciplinary consequences. We ask our community members to please avoid the immediate area near Butler Library in the near term.”

Last month, the university warned that it would tear down any encampments and potentially arrest agitators, should they try and set up encampments on campus again this year.

The stern warning comes after the university said it became aware of secretive plans to repeat last year’s protest at the university, which culminated in students taking control of Hamilton Hall and clashing with police in riot gear. The ugly scenes saw more than 200 people arrested as students protested Israel’s war in Gaza in response to the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks by Hamas that left more than 1,200 people dead.

The university said authorities would immediately take steps to remove tents or other structures and tell demonstrators to disperse.

Columbia said it values free expression and the right to protest, but such activities must be conducted in accordance with university rules and policies to ensure safety and allow academic and other campus activities to continue unimpeded.

Columbia University President Minouche Shafik stepped down after months of criticism of her handling of the protests, many of which devolved into clashes between anti-Israel demonstrators and police, and antisemitism on campus.

Columbia has come under intense scrutiny over the rise in antisemitism on campus, with Trump canceling $400 million in grants to the university in March.

That led to Columbia caving to certain demands in an attempt to restore funding.

