Another freezing start to the day is expected Monday across most of Florida, but the temperatures will begin to moderate this week.

Texas is facing heavy rain and the risk for flooding as an area of low pressure hangs around the coast from Houston down into Corpus Christi.

That system should weaken tomorrow.

The Pacific Northwest will see another round of heavy snow today, while above average temperatures are spreading across the Plains.

Another powerful winter storm will ramp up mid-week impacting a wide swath of the country from the Rockies into the Central, Southern Plains, Midwest, Great Lakes and eventually parts of the Northeast.

Stay tuned for your latest forecast details.