Another Fort Hood soldier missing

Another soldier, Sgt. Elder Fernandes, is missing from Fort Hood, according to a notice Thursday night from the U.S. Army 1st Cavalry Division.

The Killeen Police Department said that Fernandes, 23, hasn’t been seen since Monday afternoon, when his staff sergeant dropped him off at his home.

“We are actively searching to locate him and continue to stay in contact with his Family, friends, and law enforcement. Our primary concern is to ensure his safety and wellbeing,” the 1st Cavalry Division wrote on Facebook.

A LOOK AT COVID-19 PRECAUTIONS INSIDE U.S. ARMY 1ST CALVARY DIVISION

Fernandes is 5 feet 4 inches and weighs 133 pounds. He was last seen wearing black shorts and a T-shirt with red athletic shoes, according to the Killeen Police Department.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call the Killeen Police Department at (254) 200-7905, Fort Hood Military Police at (254) 288-1170, or US Army CID at (254) 287-2722.

Fort Hood has been hit by a series of tragedies recently.

Last week, Spc. Cole Jakob Aton, 22, died from injuries suffered while offering help at the scene of an accident in Killeen, Texas.

THIRD FOOT HOOD SOLDIER FOUND DEAD NEAR TEXAS ARMY BASE WITHIN LAST MONTH

Spc. Francisco Gilberto Hernandez-Vargas, 24, died in a boating accident on Stillhouse Hollow Lake in early August. In July, Pvt. Mejhor Morta, 26, drowned, also at Stillhouse Lake.

In one highly publicized case, Pfc. Vanessa Guillen disappeared in April and her remains were found in July. Another soldier from Fort Hood, Aaron David Robinson, was suspected in Guillen’s disappearance and killed himself when police officers tried to make contact with him last month.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The remains of Pvt. Gregory Morales were found in June, nearly a year after he disappeared. The U.S. Army said foul play is expected in the case.

Fort Hood officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.