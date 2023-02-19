Another 6-year-old caught with handgun at school, mother charged: report

A Virginia mother is facing legal consequences after her 6-year-old son was said to have been caught with a handgun at an elementary school.

Norfolk police arrested Letty M. Lopez, 35, Friday after an investigation determined her son took the gun to Little Creek Elementary School on Thursday, FOX 5 DC reports.

Police responded to the school located at 7901 Nancy Drive around 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 16 for the report of a student having a weapon in the school. When officers arrived, school administrators turned over the handgun to them. No injuries were reported during the incident, police said.

The incident happened just over a month after first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner was shot and wounded by a 6-year-old student on Jan. 6. Police have said the student took his mother’s 9 mm handgun to Richneck Elementary and intentionally shot Zwerner, who was hospitalized for nearly two weeks but is now recovering at home.

No charges have been brought against the Richneck Elementary boy’s mother, but police have said they’re conducting an investigation.

Lopez was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and allowing access to a loaded firearm by children. She was released on a criminal summons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.