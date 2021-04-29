Andrew Brown Jr: Protests continue for eight straight night, arrests made

Protesters in Elizabeth City, N.C., took to the streets for the eighth straight night on Wednesday to voice their frustrations after a judge ruled earlier that the body camera footage showing deputies shooting and killing a Black man does not need to immediately be released.

“Say his name! Andrew Brown! Hands up! Don’t shoot!” the protesters chanted, according to the News & Observer. Andrew Carter, a reporter for the paper, posted that five people were arrested.

ABC 11 reported that officers from that city’s police force began making arrests about three hours after the city’s 8 p.m. curfew took effect. The report said most of the crowd of about 100 demonstrators had dispersed by the time.

Andrew Brown Jr., was shot April 21 by deputies serving drug-related search and arrest warrants at his house. Brown’s family released an independent autopsy showing he was shot five times, including in the back of the head. The state’s autopsy has not been released yet.

The judge ordered authorities to allow Brown’s family to privately view five videos from body cameras and one from a dashboard camera within 10 days, with some portions blurred or redacted. Family members had previously been allowed to view only a 20-second clip from a single body camera.

The decision came shortly after a North Carolina prosecutor said that Brown had hit law enforcement officers with his car before they opened fire last week.

